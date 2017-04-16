Fort Worth

April 16, 2017

TCU board elects new chairman, vice chair

By Patrick M. Walker

FORT WORTH

Texas Christian University trustees recently elected Mark L. Johnson as chairman, replacing Clarence Scharbauer III, whose term ends May 31, the university said in a news release.

During Scharbauer’s tenure, TCU became a member of the Big 12 Conference and formed a partnership with the University of North Texas Health Science Center to start a school of medicine.

Johnson is a principal and portfolio manager with Luther King Capital Management in Fort Worth and is president of the Amon G. Carter Foundation and vice president of the board of the Amon Carter Museum of American Art. He was elected to the TCU board in 2002 and recently chaired the committee to build Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena.

Kit Tennison Moncrief was elected vice chair of the board. She is president of the board of the National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame, is co-chair of the Fort Worth Zoo board and is vice president of the board of the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Foundation.

Trustees also approved a facilities master plan, a document that TCU says “lays out a descriptive, not prescriptive, approach and outlines principles for campus growth, including pedestrian-friendly spaces.”

