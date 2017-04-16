One person found shot to death in front yard of Fort Worth home

One person was found dead in a front yard of a residence on Avenue M early Sunday after a resident heard gunfire, police said.
The name of the victim who was pronounced dead at the scene has not been released pending notification of relatives.
Patrol officers responded to a shots fired call shortly after 3 a.m. in the 3600 block of Avenue M.
A caller reported hearing five shots in the neighborhood before seeing a man laying in a front yard.
Officers arrived and found the victim in the yard with multiple apparent gunshot wounds, police spokesman Daniel Segura said in an email.
Homicide detectives are investigating the killing.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
