One person found shot to death in front yard of Fort Worth home

One person was found dead in a front yard of a residence on Avenue M early Sunday after a resident heard gunfire, police said.

The name of the victim who was pronounced dead at the scene has not been released pending notification of relatives.

Patrol officers responded to a shots fired call shortly after 3 a.m. in the 3600 block of Avenue M.

A caller reported hearing five shots in the neighborhood before seeing a man laying in a front yard.

Officers arrived and found the victim in the yard with multiple apparent gunshot wounds, police spokesman Daniel Segura said in an email.

Homicide detectives are investigating the killing.

