North Texans should see a mostly cloudy Easter, slight chance of rain

A few sprinkles may fall on those attending Easter service and egg hunts Sunday, but it won’t be enough to alter outdoor plans, according to the National Weather Service office in Fort Worth.

There is a 20 percent chance of rain Sunday in Tarrant County where the high temperature could reach 80 degrees.

On Sunday, most of the showers and thunderstorms will be to the west of Tarrant County.

“The better chance will be overnight and into Monday,” meteorologist Steve Fano said Sunday in a telephone interview referring to Tarrant County. Fano is with the NWS office in Fort Worth.

So that means that the Monday morning drive could be wet. There’s a 30 percent chance of rain Monday.

After that, it looks dry for Tarrant County. Daytime temperatures will be in the 80s and residents should be waking up to temperatures in the mid-60s.

On Thursday, the first day of the Main St. Fort Worth Arts Festival in downtown Fort Worth, forecasters are calling for a mostly sunny day with a temperature of 81 degrees.

But rain chances returned Friday and Saturday.

