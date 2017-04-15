Fort Worth protestors join national push for Trump to release tax returns

Dozens of protestors joined a rally at the Tarrant County Courthouse in downtown Fort Worth Saturday afternoon, demanding that President Donald Trump make his past tax returns public.
The protestors marched down Main Street shouting anti-Trump slogans and holding anti-Trump signs such as “We the People demand Transparency,” while being flanked by police officers on foot, bicycles and in patrol cars.
Similar demonstrations took place in about 150 cities, from Austin to Chicago to Berkeley, Calif., where at least 13 people were arrested after violence broke out between supporters and detractors of Trump, according to The Associated Press. Police said about 200 demonstrators were at a park in downtown Berkeley when some started pushing each other. The arrests soon followed.
The protests were held on April 15, the traditional tax filing deadline.
One of the marchers in Fort Worth, Angela McWilliams, a 52-year-old Lewisville woman, said this is a critical time for the United States, and that she wanted to see more information come out of the the White House.
“There is so much going on with Russia,” McWilliams said. “We’re out here to get him to disclose his tax returns so we can see what he’s hiding.”
Volunteers also attended the rally to register potential eligible voters.
Rally and march organizer, Abby Tobin, said she wants North Texas to have a stronger voice in reversing what she sees as a disheartening situation.
“It seems like America doesn’t stand for the things that America used to stand for anymore,” Tobin said. “Like a clean environment and like educational opportunities for everyone. Just 70 days have passed since Trump took office and already we’ve bombed two countries.”
