Fort Worth

April 15, 2017 7:28 AM

15-year-old killed after fight erupted at party in east Fort Worth

By Azia Branson

abranson@star-telegram.com

FORT WORTH

A 15-year-old boy was shot to death outside of a party late Friday in east Fort Worth.

Police said a group of people were leaving the party about 10:15 p.m. in the 2500 block of Oakland Boulevard when a fight erupted and shots were fired.

Nakyia Stevens, of Fort Worth, was found unconscious with a bullet wound to the head when first responders arrived. He was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital where he died at 12:12 a.m., according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s website.

Fort Worth police gang, homicide and crime scene units were investigating overnight.

Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson

Related content

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos