15-year-old killed after fight erupted at party in east Fort Worth

A 15-year-old boy was shot to death outside of a party late Friday in east Fort Worth.

Police said a group of people were leaving the party about 10:15 p.m. in the 2500 block of Oakland Boulevard when a fight erupted and shots were fired.

Nakyia Stevens, of Fort Worth, was found unconscious with a bullet wound to the head when first responders arrived. He was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital where he died at 12:12 a.m., according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s website.

Fort Worth police gang, homicide and crime scene units were investigating overnight.