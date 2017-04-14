‘Jeopardy!’ clue features Ethan Couch and his escape to Mexico

On the same day his petition for a new judge was denied by the Texas Supreme Court, “affluenza” teen Ethan Couch was apparently featured in a clue on the game show “Jeopardy!”
Ryan Wood, a producer for TEGNA-TV and former WFAA producer, tweeted this Thursday evening:
Ethan Couch was a clue on tonight's Jeopardy.
♂️@wfaalauren @ToddWFAA8 please note. pic.twitter.com/k0n2S1utEk
The answer, as followers of the Couch saga probably know, was Domino’s.
Couch and his mother, Tonya Couch, had fled to the Mexico beach town after the teen skipped a probation appointment in Tarrant County.
Also on Thursday, the state’s highest court denied Couch’s petition for a writ of mandamus, the latest attempt by his lawyers to get him removed from the Tarrant County Jail.
Couch has been in custody for more than a year as a condition of his probation for killing four people in a drunken driving crash in 2013.
His attorneys Reagan Wynn and Scott Brown have argued for the last year that Tarrant County state District Judge Wayne Salvant did not have the authority last April to send Couch to the county jail for 720 days.
Couch first drew attention in June 2013, when he crashed his Ford F-150 pickup into several good Samaritans helping the driver of a disabled vehicle, killing four people in southern Tarrant County.
At his trial, a psychologist testified that Couch had not learned right from wrong because of his parents and his wealthy upbringing, a condition the psychologist called “affluenza.”
