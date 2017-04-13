Police investigating gunfire at crowded Fort Worth community event

Gang unit officers are investigating drive-by gunfire at a crowded community event in east Fort Worth on Sunday.
One person was shot in the leg, said officer Jimmy Pollozani, a police spokesman.
The shooting happened about 7:30 p.m. at Sandy Lane Park, where 200 to 300 people had gathered for the Eastside Family Day. The event was created for children whose parents have died or are incarcerated, WFAA-TV reported Thursday.
Witnesses reported hearing up to 12 gunshots.
“It could’ve hit someone’s kid,” Jcamille Creque, who attended the event, told WFAA. “There were more kids out here — teenagers and kids — than anything. And who wants to bury their child? No one.”
Police haven’t made any arrests.
Councilwoman Gyna Bivens, who represents the area of Sandy Lane Park, told WFAA that her office is also investigating the shooting.
