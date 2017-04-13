Two separate Fort Worth murder suspects arrested Wednesday

Two suspects in separate homicide cases from earlier this year in Fort Worth were arrested and booked into jail Wednesday, according to jail records.
Shakur Martin, 18, was booked into Mansfield Jail on Wednesday on a murder charge, according to jail records, in connection with an east Fort Worth drive-by shooting on Feb. 1.
Witnesses told Fort Worth police that a vehicle occupied by several people drove by an apartment in the 2300 block of Hudson Street and occupants opened fire, striking two men. Rodney Jones, 43, was killed and the other man suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening.
Michael Yasim Steen, 22, and Demond Dewayne Davis, 19, had already been arrested in the case.
In the other case, Rosa Marie Alvarez-Ratliff, 27, was booked into Mansfield Jail on a capital murder charge, according to jail records. She is accused in a March 15 fatal shooting of a 23-year-old man in south Fort Worth, according to police.
Police were called to the 4700 block of Westcreek Drive about 3:30 a.m. and found Moses Prieto lying wounded in the street. He was pronounced dead from multiple gunshot wounds at the hospital, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner.
Juan Jesus Villarreal, 38, was arrested two weeks ago in the case, records show.
