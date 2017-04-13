Trio of new stickers reminding parents, teens how to prevent wrecks

Chances are good that your Big Mac or Beltbuster will come with a sticker on safe driving tips.
Starting Friday, more than 300 fast food restaurants in Texas will be handing out stickers reminding parents and teens to reduce speed, wear seat belts and eliminate distractions when driving.
Employees at restaurants such as Dairy Queen, McDonald’s, Sonic and Chick-fil-A throughout in Texas will be handing out the stickers with receipts.
The stickers are part of an annual campaign by Texas Teen Safe Driving Coalition based in Dallas.
The teen safe driving group comprises more than 150 organizations and residents committed to helping teens drive safely.
“It’s public awareness about the three main factors in teen crashes,” spokeswoman Patricia Gaffney said in a recent interview.
The leading causes of traffic accidents involving teens between 16 and 19 are speed, distractions and not using seat belts, according to Texas Department of Transportation statistics from traffic accidents in 2015.
In 2014, there were 71,491 crashes that involved teen drivers with 137 teen fatalities. In 2015, crashes increased to 76,426 and 144 teens were killed, according to the most recent statistics collected by the state agency.
“Drivers of all ages face an explosion of distractions as they navigate the road,” Gaffney said. “But the inexperience of teen drivers makes them particularly vulnerable.”
After Friday, groups such as the Texas PTA, driving schools and traffic safety specialists will be presenting the stickers at meetings and other events throughout the year.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
Crashes involving teen drivers
2014
71,491 All teen crashes
137 Teen fatalities
843 Teen serious injuries
2015
76,462 All teen crashes
144 Teen fatalities
853 Teen serious injuries
Source: Texas Department of Transporation
Comments