Fort Worth

April 13, 2017 1:49 PM

Trio of new stickers reminding parents, teens how to prevent wrecks

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

ramirez@star-telegram.com

FORT WORTH

Chances are good that your Big Mac or Beltbuster will come with a sticker on safe driving tips.

Starting Friday, more than 300 fast food restaurants in Texas will be handing out stickers reminding parents and teens to reduce speed, wear seat belts and eliminate distractions when driving.

Employees at restaurants such as Dairy Queen, McDonald’s, Sonic and Chick-fil-A throughout in Texas will be handing out the stickers with receipts.

The stickers are part of an annual campaign by Texas Teen Safe Driving Coalition based in Dallas.

The teen safe driving group comprises more than 150 organizations and residents committed to helping teens drive safely.

“It’s public awareness about the three main factors in teen crashes,” spokeswoman Patricia Gaffney said in a recent interview.

The leading causes of traffic accidents involving teens between 16 and 19 are speed, distractions and not using seat belts, according to Texas Department of Transportation statistics from traffic accidents in 2015.

In 2014, there were 71,491 crashes that involved teen drivers with 137 teen fatalities. In 2015, crashes increased to 76,426 and 144 teens were killed, according to the most recent statistics collected by the state agency.

“Drivers of all ages face an explosion of distractions as they navigate the road,” Gaffney said. “But the inexperience of teen drivers makes them particularly vulnerable.”

After Friday, groups such as the Texas PTA, driving schools and traffic safety specialists will be presenting the stickers at meetings and other events throughout the year.

Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr

Crashes involving teen drivers

2014

71,491 All teen crashes

137 Teen fatalities

843 Teen serious injuries

2015

76,462 All teen crashes

144 Teen fatalities

853 Teen serious injuries

Source: Texas Department of Transporation

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side 11:30

Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side
Bucking horse dies after running into wall at Fort Worth rodeo 2:18

Bucking horse dies after running into wall at Fort Worth rodeo
TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks 0:26

TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos