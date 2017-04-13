Bob Simpson’s $7 million castle goes on the market in Fort Worth

The lavish, medieval-castle-style home owned by prominent Fort Worth oilman Bob Simpson, co-owner of the Texas Rangers, is on the market for $7 million.
Simpson owns MorningStar Oil & Gas in Fort Worth. He started the company after selling XTO Energy, which he co-founded, to Exxon Mobil in 2010 for $31 billion.
He and his wife, Janice, are listed by the Tarrant Appraisal District as the owners of the luxurious, 24,093-square-foot home in the Montserrat gated community on one acre at 9553 Bella Terra Drive.
According to the listing on zillow.com, the custom-designed home, built in 2006, has six bedrooms, two elevators, eight and a half bathrooms, “wet bars galore,” three private offices, a gourmet kitchen, a game room, a media room, and a 5,000 square-foot-guest house.
The main home’s master bath features a waterfall cascading past a fireplace into a rectangular tub surrounded by huge marble columns, all lit by a crystal chandelier. The curving tiled shower includes four showerheads and nine jets.
The master suite also includes a 1,000-square-foot closet and an entrance to the indoor heated pool.
A sweeping patio outside includes a hot tub with a marble surround and a large swimming pool with a slide and diving board.
The guest house includes additional bedrooms, a game room, office, full kitchen and a “professional” workout room.
The home is listed with Michael Crain of Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty in Fort Worth.
This report contains material from the Star-Telegram archives.
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
