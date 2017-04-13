Fort Worth

April 13, 2017 7:54 AM

Fatal crash shuts down northbound 287 in Fort Worth

By Azia Branson

abranson@star-telegram.com

FORT WORTH

One person is dead after reportedly being struck by a car on the highway early Thursday in Fort Worth.

More than a dozen police units responded to the crash just after 6 a.m. at northbound U.S. 287 before the Berry Street exit. The 911 caller stated that he had possibly hit a person, according to the police report.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, said Matt Zavadksy, MedStar spokesman.

The victim will be identified by the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office after the family has been notified.

The highway is expected to be shut down for several hours while police investigate the accident.

Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side 11:30

Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side
Bucking horse dies after running into wall at Fort Worth rodeo 2:18

Bucking horse dies after running into wall at Fort Worth rodeo
TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks 0:26

TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos