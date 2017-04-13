Fatal crash shuts down northbound 287 in Fort Worth

One person is dead after reportedly being struck by a car on the highway early Thursday in Fort Worth.
More than a dozen police units responded to the crash just after 6 a.m. at northbound U.S. 287 before the Berry Street exit. The 911 caller stated that he had possibly hit a person, according to the police report.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene, said Matt Zavadksy, MedStar spokesman.
The victim will be identified by the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office after the family has been notified.
The highway is expected to be shut down for several hours while police investigate the accident.
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
