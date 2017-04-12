No sign of forced entry at TCU-area apartment where woman was found strangled

Detectives found no signs of a forced entry at the garage apartment near TCU where a 22-year-old woman was found strangled Monday, homicide Sgt. Joe Loughman said.

Molly Matheson was found dead in a bathroom inside the apartment Monday afternoon.

Police were still investigating her death Wednesday and no further details were being released.

The apartment where Matheson lived is behind a large home about two blocks north of TCU. Matheson was not a student there.

She attended the University of Arkansas before withdrawing in 2015, university spokesman Steve Voorhies said. Before that, she graduated from Keller Timber Creek High School, said Shellie Johnson, spokeswoman for the Keller school district.

Matheson’s friends mourned her death on Facebook on Wednesday.

Keri Oliver Cartee posted a video of Matheson dancing to “Peace on Earth.”

“I was blessed to know you,” Cartee wrote.

Two other friends, Mary Sherwood and Charity Parry, posted that Matheson had been a member of the Alpha Delta Pi sorority.

Funeral plans have not been announced by Matheson’s family. Her father declined to comment when contacted by the Star-Telegram.