Why a Burleson dad has filed a $10 million lawsuit in his daughter’s death

The father of a Texas State University student from Burleson who died in October when she was struck by a party bus and dragged more than 500 feet has filed a $10 million lawsuit accusing four fraternities, the bus company and the party venue’s owner of contributing to his daughter’s death, the San Antonio Express-News reported.
Jordin Taylor, 20, was struck and killed by the shuttle bus, which was leaving an off-campus party, authorities have said. After dragging her, the bus broke down. Her body was found beneath the bus the next day.
Freddie Taylor’s lawsuit, filed March 21 in Hays County, names 14 defendants, including the four fraternities that hosted the party — Alpha Tau Omega and its Texas State chapter, Delta Tau Delta and its Texas State chapter, Kappa Alpha Order and its Texas State chapter, and Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity and its Texas State chapter — as well as Skyline Party Bus Co., VCD San Marcos River and the bus driver, Gabriela Wilson.
The lawsuit, a copy of which was obtained by the Express-News, alleges that Wilson did not inspect under the bus when it broke down and that Brandon Burleson, her boss, told her to leave the bus parked on the side of the road.
VCD San Marcos River owns the Cool River Ranch property southeast of San Marcos where the party took place, according to the Express-News.
“They knew, or should have known, that allowing the fraternities to have an event such as the one held at Cool River Ranch was dangerous,” the lawsuit said. “Instead, they turned their heads and pretended not to see the inadequate security, poor lighting, underage drinking, over-intoxication of invitees, and the reckless driving of the buses entering and exiting the property the night of the event.”
None of the defendants have commented on the lawsuit.
Pi Kappa Alpha suspended itself after Wilson’s death. The other three fraternities later received years-long suspensions from the university for “alcohol-related violations” at the party, a university spokesman said.
Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST
Comments