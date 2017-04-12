Fort Worth man convicted on five federal robbery, gun charges

Fort Worth

A Fort Worth man who federal agents noted targeted North Texas T-Mobile stores was found guilty Wednesday of robbing them with a handgun.

Nathaniel R. Bowens, 34, faces a maximum of life in a federal prison on five robbery and gun charges.

Jurors found Bowens guilty on one count of conspiracy to commit robbery, two robbery charges and two counts of using a handgun to commit a crime of violence.

The robbery charges carry a maximum of 20 years in prison while the two gun charges carry a maximum of life in prison.

Bowens is scheduled to be sentenced on July 17.

The holdups began on October 5, 2015 and ended September 4, 2016 at T-Mobile locations in Fort Worth, Mansfield and Grand Prairie.

Bowens robbed the T-Mobile store at 3524 Altamesa Boulevard in Fort Worth twice within a week last summer, according to federal court documents.

In every holdup, Bowens was armed with a handgun, and stole an undisclosed amount of money, cell phones and other electronic equipment, according to evidence presented in the trial.

