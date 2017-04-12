Large buckle in road fixed, I-35W cleared in Fort Worth

The large buckle that formed in the middle of northbound Interstate 35W Tuesday afternoon has been fixed, according to a spokesperson with North Tarrant Infrastructure.

Traffic on a three-lane stretch of the highway was reduced to just one lane around 2 p.m. Tuesday just north of downtown near Texas 121, where I-35W crosses the Trinity River.

The bump caused traffic problems through rush hour and into the evening. No problems were reported during Wednesday morning’s commute.

Construction workers grouting an old drainage system caused the large buckle in the roadway, said Heather DeLapp, spokeswoman for North Tarrant Infrastructure, the company overseeing a $1 billion-plus makeover of the highway.

To repair it, crews cut through the pavement, removed excess material and put asphalt back down, completing the work around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, DeLapp said.

DeLapp said no further repairs are expected to be needed, but crews will continue to monitor the area.

Passers-by reported that the bump appeared to be at least 2 feet high. According to one report, several vehicles scraped their undercarriages on the hump, causing significant damage, after the drivers didn’t notice the obstruction in time to slow down or avoid it.