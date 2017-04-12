Fort Worth man dies after shooting in Como neighborhood

Fort Worth

A 44-year-old Fort Worth man died at the hospital Tuesday night after a shooting in Fort Worth’s Como neighborhood, according to officials.

Someone called 911 about 8 p.m. Tuesday and said someone was chasing and shooting at a man in the 5600 block of Wellesley Avenue, according to the online police call sheet.

Fort Worth Police Department spokesman Office Jimmy Pollozani confirmed the shooting at the location but said early Wednesday morning he was not able to release any additional information about the incident.

Joe Johnson died at the hospital at 8:35 p.m., according to the Tarrant County medical examiner, which lists the same case number and incident location as the confirmed shooting.

