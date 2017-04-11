Fort Worth pimps ‘Pooh,’ ‘KD’ sentenced for child sex-trafficking

The last two defendants in a Fort Worth child sex-trafficking conspiracy involving the Polywood Crips gang were sentenced to lengthy stints in federal prison Monday, officials announced.
Diwone “Pooh” Noble, 32, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty in November to one count of sex trafficking of children.
Katelyn Michelle “KD” Ward, 24, received a prison sentence of 12 years after pleading guilty in November to one count of using interstate commerce in aid of a racketeering enterprise.
According to federal agents, Noble and Ward acted as pimps for girls, some as young as 16 and 17, and women they trafficked.
Some girls who did not obey were gang-raped, federal agents said in federal court documents. Some gang members posted numerous videos and photos on Facebook instructing others on how to pimp. Videos also showed one gang member counting money with various sex-trafficking victims, a federal news release said.
Seven other defendants pleaded guilty and were sentenced in the case: Chad “Ocho Hood Fame” Johnson, 24 (25 years); Audry “Spud” Lane, 29 (280 months); Deon “Spanish Fly” Bonner, 26 (30 years); Stanley “Pee Wee” Johnson, 24 (14 years); Alvin “Spank” Lane, 32, (166 months); Jessica Arnold, 23 (5 years probation); and Serrah Arnold (5 year probation).
Many of the defendants were believed to have ties with the Polywood Crips, a street gang that operates in the Polytechnic Heights neighborhood of Fort Worth.
