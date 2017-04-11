Pedestrian dies days after being hit by vehicle in Fort Worth

Fort Worth

A woman who was hit by a vehicle last month when she attempted to cross N. Main Street died early Tuesday, police and officials with the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office said.

The victim was identified as Alicia Pennington, 34, of Fort Worth.

Pennington who suffered multiple blunt force injuries died at 12:26 a.m. Tuesday in the palliative care unit at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth, according to the medical examiner’s website on Tuesday.

Pennington was hit shortly after 9:30 p.m. March 29 in the 2900 block of N. Main Street.

The Fort Worth woman was attempting to cross the street in a dark area outside of a designated crosswalk, according to a police report. She was hit by a a vehicle which was southbound on the street, police said.

The motorist stopped and no charges are expected to be filed, police said Tuesday.

