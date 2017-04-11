Affidavit: Suspect in deadly home invasion was in relationship with neighbor

A Terrell man accused of killing a 69-year-old man in west Fort Worth and wounding the man’s wife in a home invasion last month had no ties to the couple but had been in their neighborhood before, according to an arrest warrant affidavit released Tuesday.
On the morning of the incident, James Earnest Floyd, 50, had been at the nearby home of a man he met online, with whom he had been having a sexual relationship for several months, the affidavit said.
Floyd had asked to use that man’s cellphone, but he refused to let him because Floyd had shown up without permission.
A short time later, according to the affidavit, Floyd entered the home of John and Diane Porter in the 10200 block of Cool Spring Drive, shot the couple and robbed them of their bank card.
John Porter died of his injuries last week. Diane Porter, 69, was hospitalized but survived.
Floyd faces a capital murder charge in the case. He remained in custody this week at the Dallas County Jail, where he faces charges in an unrelated kidnapping that happened the day before the incident at the Porters’ home.
In the Fort Worth case, Floyd is accused of beating John Porter with a metal table, demanding his wallet and shooting him in the head.
Floyd also shot Diane Porter in the stomach and tried to tie her hands with an alarm clock’s power cord, she told police in an interview at John Peter Smith Hospital.
As she lay bleeding on the floor, she said, Floyd demanded her bank card and PIN number and shot at her head.
Floyd left the couple’s home in their Kia Sorento SUV, according to the affidavit.
A short time later, detectives learned, Floyd tried to use the Porters’ bank card at an ATM in Terrell, east of Dallas. Investigators also found Floyd’s black Ford Focus with a flat tire less than a mile from the Porters’ home.
Fort Worth fugitive officers and Terrell police arrested Floyd in Terrell several hours later on the Dallas kidnapping warrant. The Porters’ Kia Sorento was found at an apartment complex in Terrell about two miles away, the affidavit said.
Fort Worth detectives tried to interview Floyd later that night, but he requested an attorney.
The man Floyd was seeing in the Porters’ neighborhood told police Floyd was at his home the day before the attack. Floyd returned and knocked on his door the next morning, asking to use his cellphone, the man said.
In the Dallas case, Floyd is accused of kidnapping a victim at gunpoint in the 1500 block of East Louisiana, in south Dallas, about 3 p.m. March 26. Floyd then drove the victim to Terrell and released him, police said. The victim told detectives that he knew Floyd.
Floyd, a registered sex offender, was convicted of rape in Kaufman County in 1983 and sentenced to 75 years in prison. He was released on mandatory supervision in August 2011, Texas Department of Criminal Justice spokesman Robert Hurst said.
