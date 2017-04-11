Young woman strangled in a home near TCU, medical examiner says

A 22-year-old woman found dead in a home near Texas Christian University was strangled, the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office concluded Tuesday.
Molly Matheson’s death was ruled a homicide after an autopsy by the medical examiner’s office.
Her body was found in a bathroom of a home Monday in the 2600 block of Waits Avenue at 4:34 p.m., according to the medical examiner’s website.
NOW: police officers at the home where 22yo Molly Matheson was found dead yesterday. Some officers canvassing neighborhood #WFAA pic.twitter.com/cMrBEp9MGZ— Lauren Zakalik (@wfaalauren) April 11, 2017
Matheson had been a Keller Timber Creek High School student, said Shellie Johnson, spokeswoman for the Keller school district.
Police confirmed that homicide detectives were investigating.
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
