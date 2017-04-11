Fort Worth

April 11, 2017 2:40 PM

Young woman strangled in a home near TCU, medical examiner says

By Azia Branson and Domingo Ramirez

FORT WORTH

A 22-year-old woman found dead in a home near Texas Christian University was strangled, the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office concluded Tuesday.

Molly Matheson’s death was ruled a homicide after an autopsy by the medical examiner’s office.

Her body was found in a bathroom of a home Monday in the 2600 block of Waits Avenue at 4:34 p.m., according to the medical examiner’s website.

Matheson had been a Keller Timber Creek High School student, said Shellie Johnson, spokeswoman for the Keller school district.

Police confirmed that homicide detectives were investigating.

