Teen arrested in hit-and-run of Timber Creek student

Police have found and arrested a teenager accused of striking and seriously injuring a high school student with a vehicle in far north Fort Worth.
Matthew Wyman, 18, was arrested Monday at Crowley High School after he allegedly struck Aaron Lancaster, 16, in a crosswalk on Alta Vista Drive at Funnel Street in far north Fort Worth on March 19 and drove away, according to a Fort Worth Police Department news release.
Aaron, a sophomore at Keller Timber Creek High School, has been improving but remained in a coma Monday, according to Teri Gray, a Timber Creek theater booster parent. He suffered multiple broken bones and a head injury and has a long recovery ahead of him, said Timber Creek Principal Donald Bartlett. An online fundraiser has set a goal of $30,000 to help with his medical expenses.
Aaron is involved in the theater program at the school, and was leaving rehearsal on the campus when he was struck. He was found in the street clutching his script from “Ugly Lies the Bone,” a friend said.
Wyman faces a charge of accident involving serious bodily injury and was being held on $5,000 bond, according to the news release.
Mark David Smith: 817-390-7808, @MarkSmith_FWST
Comments