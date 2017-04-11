Police searching for suspects who fired shots inside Coburn’s Catering

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side Pause

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, April 5

0:17 Police respond to report of shot fired

0:36 Some customers say Oncor goes too far when they trim trees

0:50 'There's so many good people in the world'

1:37 It’s a bird, it’s a plane. Nope. It’s a drone inspecting your roof for hail damage.

1:37 Asthma 411 program helps students with asthma

0:44 Straight-line winds knocked down trees all across the Metroplex

0:18 3 storm chasers killed in Texas during storms