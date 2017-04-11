Police searching for suspects who fired shots inside Coburn’s Catering

Police are searching for two men suspected of aggravated robbery and assault at Coburn’s Catering last month near downtown Fort Worth.
Officers were dispatched on a shooting call about 10 a.m. March 21 at 801 N. Main St., about a mile north of downtown. Police said two masked suspects entered the business, demanded money and shot at the employees. No one was injured in the shooting.
After they left the building, the suspects assaulted an employee in the parking lot and forced him from his car. The suspects then took off in the stolen vehicle, which was later abandoned and found by officers, police said.
Police described the suspects as black males, 30 to 50 years old and weighing 180 to 200 pounds. They were both wearing blue coveralls, sunglasses and masks covering their faces.
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
