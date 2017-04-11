Storms bring hail, rain to DFW on Monday and overnight

0:36 Some customers say Oncor goes too far when they trim trees Pause

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, April 5

0:44 Straight-line winds knocked down trees all across the Metroplex

0:18 3 storm chasers killed in Texas during storms

1:37 It’s a bird, it’s a plane. Nope. It’s a drone inspecting your roof for hail damage.

0:46 100-year-old tree crushes a Ford Mustang

1:47 This is Topgolf

2:18 Bucking horse dies after running into wall at Fort Worth rodeo

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 22