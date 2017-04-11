Storms bring hail, rain to DFW on Monday and overnight

Storms blew through DFW on Monday afternoon and early Tuesday morning, peppering the area with hail, dumping an inch or 2 of rain but apparently causing minimal damage.
A cold front passed through North Texas early Tuesday morning, bringing with it isolated thunderstorms and hail, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth. The hail was around the size of golf balls or smaller and didn’t cause much reported damage, said meteorologist Jason Dunn.
Dallas-Fort Worth Airport recorded just over half an inch through midnight, and got another fifth of an inch during the early-morning hours Tuesday, Dunn said. The airport has recorded 10.45 inches of rain this year, 1.28 inches above average, according to the weather service.
Rainfall totals varied across DFW, with a report of more than 2 inches from Colleyville, Dunn said, but “generally, the Metroplex got around an inch.”
Areas to the south and east had heavier rain, Dunn said, and will likely get more Tuesday, according to the weather service.
But the Metroplex should remain dry, as the weather service forecasts mostly cloudy to partly sunny conditions Tuesday with a high of 74.
Through the rest of the week, the weather service forecasts a 20 percent chance of scattered storms Wednesday through Friday.
“Most people [in DFW] won’t see rain,” Dunn said.
Rain chances increase slightly Sunday and Monday, according to the forecast, which calls for high temperatures in the high 70s and low 80s through Monday, and lows in the low to mid-60s.
Mark David Smith: 817-390-7808, @MarkSmith_FWST
