Man identified after reportedly shooting himself while showing safety on gun

A man who died after reportedly shooting himself while showing his friend how to use the safety on his gun has been identified as Goran Banjac, 37, of Fort Worth, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s website.
Officers arrived about 5 p.m. Monday at Banjac’s home in the 4800 block of Madyson Ridge Drive, according to a police report.
A 911 caller reported that his friend was holding the gun to his own head when he pulled the trigger and it discharged, said Officer Jimmy Pollozani, police spokesman.
Pollozani said police could not confirm the 911 account as of Tuesday morning because detectives were still investigating.
No arrests were made, according to the police report.
