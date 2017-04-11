Man identified after reportedly shooting himself while showing safety on gun

0:44 Straight-line winds knocked down trees all across the Metroplex Pause

0:36 Some customers say Oncor goes too far when they trim trees

1:37 It’s a bird, it’s a plane. Nope. It’s a drone inspecting your roof for hail damage.

0:18 3 storm chasers killed in Texas during storms

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, April 5

1:37 When hail freezes over: How does hail get so big?

2:18 Bucking horse dies after running into wall at Fort Worth rodeo

5:23 Tarrant County Sheriff addresses fatal domestic shooting near Haslet

1:22 Typhenie Johnson disappearance