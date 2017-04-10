911 caller: Friend fatally shot himself while demonstrating safety on gun

A male died Monday in south Fort Worth after reportedly shooting himself in the head while showing a friend how the safety on his gun worked.
Officers were dispatched about 5 p.m. to a home in the 4800 block of Madyson Ridge Drive, according to a police report.
A 911 caller at the home reported that his friend was holding the gun to his own head when he pulled the trigger and it discharged, said officer Jimmy Pollozani, police spokesman.
Detectives were still investigating Monday night and could not confirm the 911 caller’s account.
The victim, whose name and age had not been released, died at the home, Pollozani said.
