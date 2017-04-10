Fort Worth

Generous stranger buys Sweet Sammies guests $1,000 worth of ice cream

Saturday night would have been a good time to stop by Sweet Sammies in Fort Worth.

A generous stranger, identified only as “Mr. Gary,” bought ice cream sandwiches for customers for three hours at the West 7th shop, totaling about $1,000, owner Kory Close said.

He also gave a $100 tip to each of the three servers working that night. The final receipt was about 7 feet long.

Close said Gary came into the shop about 7 p.m. He told the workers that he had gotten a parking receipt validated at the shop before, so he wanted to return the favor.

At first, he said he’d buy about $300 worth of ice cream for guests, Close said. Then he decided to keep going, staying until the shop closed at 10 p.m.

“He just felt compelled to come back and do us a favor,” Close said. “It was a pretty phenomenal night.”

