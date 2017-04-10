Cornyn touts bill meant to encourage law enforcement agencies to hire veterans

1:37 It’s a bird, it’s a plane. Nope. It’s a drone inspecting your roof for hail damage. Pause

0:36 Some customers say Oncor goes too far when they trim trees

0:44 Straight-line winds knocked down trees all across the Metroplex

0:18 3 storm chasers killed in Texas during storms

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, April 5

0:46 100-year-old tree crushes a Ford Mustang

0:35 Patterson: Boykin impressed at TCU Pro Day

2:10 Mother shares video of her son's 'horrifying' TSA pat-down

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 22