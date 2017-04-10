Fort Worth

April 10, 2017 2:46 PM

Caught during break-in, suspect said ‘My name is Bob,’ then left, police say

By Ryan Osborne

FORT WORTH

Police are searching for a man accused of breaking into a north Fort Worth business last month.

When the man was confronted by a worker there, he said, “My name is Bob,” then left, according to a police news release Monday.

The incident happened about 2:30 a.m. on March 28 at the Aguirre Beltran Company in the 2800 block of Bonnie Brae Drive.

After the worker confronted the suspect, he noticed the front gate to the business was broken. The suspect, who was caught on surveillance camera, left before police arrived.

Multiple break-ins have happened at the business in the past, with suspects stealing parts from parked vehicles, the news release said.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call police at 817-392-4616.

