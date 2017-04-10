Severe storms may bring damaging hail to Fort Worth on Monday

North Texas is bracing for severe storms Monday, threatening the Fort Worth area with more hail damage, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
A cold front will move through DFW on Monday morning, said meteorologist Jason Godwin, and it is expected to bring large hail and strong winds to the Fort Worth area.
“Keep a close eye on the weather this afternoon,” Godwin said.
Storms may develop around noon in the Interstate 20 corridor, Godwin said, with the greatest threat for damaging hail in the early afternoon.
Godwin said Monday’s severe weather will have larger potential for damaging hail than recent severe storms that blew through North Texas last month, damaging lots of vehicles and homes, particularly in Denton and Collin counties.
On Monday, winds are expected to be less severe than last month’s storms, and there is a low threat of tornadoes.
“These are more localized, individual cells,” Godwin said. “When they initiate here, they’ll be more scattered than widespread.”
Rainfall amounts will vary across DFW, but “most areas of the Metroplex won’t see heavy rain,” Godwin said. The forecast calls for most of the area to receive between one-quarter and one-half of an inch Monday.
In the areas that do receive heavy rain, flash flooding is possible, according to the weather service.
Godwin said areas to the south and east of Fort Worth are expected to receive more severe weather and heavier rain, Godwin said.
Rain and some lingering storms may continue throughout Monday night and Tuesday morning, but likely won’t be quite as severe, Godwin said.
Monday’s cold front will bring some slightly cooler weather to DFW, with a low of 59 Monday night and a high of 72 on Tuesday, according to the forecast. High temperatures will reach high 70s and low 80s throughout the week, and low temperatures will dip into the low 60s, the forecast says. There is a 20 percent chance of showers and storms Wednesday through Friday.
Mark David Smith: 817-390-7808, @MarkSmith_FWST
