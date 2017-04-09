Fort Worth District 4 council candidates tout experience

The two candidates vying for the District 4 seat on the Fort Worth City Council are relying on their professional experience to get them elected.
Incumbent Cary Moon, 47, who describes himself as a proprietor, is a partner in the commercial real estate development firm Castle Development Group, the owner of Moon Financial, a restauranteur and a partner in the Arlington Music Hall venue.
“Professionally, my financial and operational background from serving as a bank CEO to a chief financial officer of a $48 million medical company lend credence to understanding the perplexity of the financial and operational matters that impact our city,” Moon said.
His challenger, Max Striker, 48, is an attorney who primarily practices criminal law. This is his first shot at public office. Striker said he’s running because he wants to serve the community.
“In my 10 years of legal practice in Fort Worth, I have had the opportunity to work with the city of Fort Worth courts on a regular basis,” Striker said. “This has given me an in-depth knowledge of the issues facing the Fort Worth citizen.”
Fort Worth voters go to the polls May 6. Early voting begins April 24. District 4 includes east and northeast Fort Worth from Interstate 30 and Sandy Lane to Golden Triangle Boulevard and Interstate 35W. Council members serve two-year terms.
Moon is seeking his second term, having won the District 4 seat in 2015 over then-incumbent Danny Scarth. Moon said he has accomplished some of his goals in his first term but wants to continue to working on others.
“I enjoy serving the city and my constituents in District 4,” Moon said. “I was able to get a lot done, but I’ve got more to do.”
Moon said he was instrumental in updating the city’s revenue policy to allow for more money to be made on investments, helped save $5 million after pushing for a third-party surgical administrator, supported a policy change to give the Council more control over moving unspent bond dollars and initiated zoning changes on 18 vacant tracts in District 4 away from multifamily developments.
“As a city we must protect our neighborhoods against bad development,” he said. “Development where the uses are not compatible with our single-family homes must be better controlled by city standards.”
Development concerns
Protecting neighborhoods, transportation and the city’s budget are some of his top concerns.
Striker, too, is concerned about development and says there needs to be a better balance between what costs a developer and the taxpayers cover.
City government could also become more efficient, which could stimulate more tax revenue, said Striker, an aspiring novelist who published his first book in 2011, “Nalanthian Talloway and the Conservative Paradigm.” The fictional work draws on his experience traveling to occupied Lithuania with his grandmother in 1984, he said.
He also says the city’s infrastructure needs work.
“Fort Worth, like much of Texas, is experiencing high levels of growth,” he said. “This growth should create new revenue for Fort Worth. It is the top priority to make sure our Fort Worth tax dollars are spent for the betterment of the people of Fort Worth first. Developers are entitled to make a profit on these developments, but let’s just make sure the deal is also fair to the Fort Worth community.”
