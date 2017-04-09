Some large hail, damaging winds possible with storms on Monday

The good news for North Texans is Sunday should be nice, a bit breezy and high temperatures in the lower 80s.
The bad news is there could be some storms with hail larger than golf balls and damaging winds Monday. And, it’s going to rain, lots.
Forecasters say Palm Sunday will have south winds with gusts up to 30 miles per hour. There is a slight chance of rain, but it’s all north of the Red River on Sunday night.
A cold front arriving Monday will pack some punch.
“There is a chance of rain Monday morning, but the Monday morning commute should be fine,” meteorologist Jason Godwin said in a telephone interview Sunday. “The best chance of storms will be Monday afternoon.”
And a few of those storms could bring some damaging winds, large hail and a low threat of tornadoes. There’s a 70 percent chance of rain Monday.
Godwin said some residents could see golf ball size hail or larger in neighborhoods.
Tarrant County residents may have rainfall totals of more than an inch. In other North Texas neighborhoods, storms could drop as much as three inches of rain.
The daytime high for Monday will be 79 degrees.
Rain chances will linger into Tuesday and Wednesday. Forecasters are calling for a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday and a 20 percent chance on Wednesday.
The rain should be gone by Wednesday evening.
Temperatures will be in the 70s during the day in the week to come and residents should be waking up to temperatures in the 60s.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
Comments