Driver dies when vehicle crashes into tanker truck on Fort Worth street

A motorist died Sunday morning when a car crashed into the back of a tanker truck on a street, police said.
The car ended up under the tanker truck on Mark IV Parkway.
The name of the victim had not been released pending notification of relatives.
Officers responded to a major accident call shortly before 4:30 a.m. in the 5000 block of Mark IV Parkway.
Police found a car had driven into the back of the tanker truck and the motorist was dead at the scene.
Investigators had not released information on what caused the car to crash into the tanker truck.
