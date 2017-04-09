Fort Worth man in wheel chair killed by hit-and-run driver

A Fort Worth man operating his wheel chair on a city street was killed Saturday night when he was struck by a hit-and-run driver, police said.
The victim was identified as Kurt Wheeler, 56, who died at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth shortly after the accident.
Police responded to the major accident shortly after 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the 4100 block of E. Lancaster Avenue.
Witnesses told police that Wheeler was in a traffic lane when he was hit by the vehicle.
“The vehicle fled the scene of the accident,” police Sgt. Marc Povero said in a Sunday email.
Police continued their search Sunday for the motorist.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
Comments