Fort Worth company recalls more than 3,400 pounds of salad products

A food distributor recalled more than 3,400 pounds of ready-to-eat salad on Saturday that contains wheat but does not list wheat, a known allergen, on the label.
The recalled product — two 7.2-ounce tray packages of Mibo Fresh Baby Greens with Turkey and Mango Salad with Sweet Onion Dijon Dressing — were manufactured between March 18 and April 6 and April 7 and April 16, according to a news release from the U. S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.
Mibo Fresh Foods is a Fort Worth-based company that provides fresh salads and snacks, including platters and trays, according to its website.
The products subject to recall are labeled with the number “P-27399” inside the USDA inspection mark. These items were shipped to Costco retail locations in Texas, Oklahoma, and Louisiana.
The problem was discovered during routine in-plant inspections, the release said.
There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products, according to the release. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a healthcare provider.
Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to eat them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase, the release said. Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Mibo Fresh Foods at 817-882-9600.
Consumers with food safety questions can "Ask Karen," the food safety virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov.
The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at http://www.fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem.
