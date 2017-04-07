Man shot in the face during argument that began over $10 in Fort Worth

A man was hospitalized overnight after being shot in the face during an argument Thursday night in east Fort Worth.
Officers arrived about 11:10 p.m. to the 5000 block of Sunshine Drive where they found a man with a gunshot wound to the face. Police said two women were arguing over $10 when their husbands showed up, began arguing and one shot the other in the face.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition, police said. The man who shot him was taken into police custody. Police did not say if charges would be filed.
The incident is under investigation.
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
