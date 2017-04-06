Haltom City woman gets 57 1/2 years in prison for grandson’s scalding death

1:37 It’s a bird, it’s a plane. Nope. It’s a drone inspecting your roof for hail damage Pause

1:34 Update on Patricia Flores murder trial

2:56 Did Alisha have to die? Part 2

1:35 Family of Joshua JV football player who died meets organ recipients

2:40 The troubled life of Alisha Trevino: Part 1

1:24 Fort Worth From Above - beautiful drone footage of the city of Fort Worth

4:06 Ethan Couch in court for first time as an adult

5:47 Fallen Firefighter name added to Fort Worth Police and Firefighters Memorial

1:12 Sirens and storms strike overnight in downtown Fort Worth