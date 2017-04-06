Husband dies a week after being assaulted in home invasion in west Fort Worth

The victim of a home invasion in west Fort Worth on March 28 died early Thursday from injuries he sustained in the break-in, authorities said.
John Porter, 69, died at 6:50 a.m. in the surgical unit of John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth. His cause of death was not listed.
Fort Worth police said a capital murder warrant would be issued for the arrest of the suspect, James Ernest Floyd, 50.
Floyd had been in the Kaufman County Jail on a kidnapping charge and parole violation, but jail officials said Thursday he was no longer there.
Porter and his wife, Diane Porter, also 69, were injured during the home invasion in the 10200 block of Cool Springs Drive. Officers were called to the home about noon where a woman reported being robbed and shot. Police had said the husband and wife had been “assaulted,” but no further details about their injuries have been released.
The couple’s Kia Sorento SUV was stolen during the incident and later found in Terrell and Floyd was questioned after being arrested and accused of kidnapping a victim at gunpoint in the 1500 block of East Louisiana, in south Dallas, about 3 p.m. Sunday. Floyd then drove the victim to Terrell and released him, police said.
Floyd is a registered sex offender who was convicted in the rape of a 19-year-old woman in 1983, The Dallas Morning News reported.
He is also suspected of shooting a man in the head in DeSoto on March 25, NBC DFW reported. The victim, identified by the station as Sean Mathis, survived.
