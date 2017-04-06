Fort Worth

April 6, 2017 6:44 AM

Homeowner reportedly shoots woman after prowler call

By Azia Branson

abranson@star-telegram.com

FORT WORTH

A woman is in the hospital after reportedly being shot by a homeowner in east Fort Worth early Thursday.

Police received a call about 2:30 a.m. stating that a female suspect was banging and trying to open the window of a home in the 2500 block of North Edgewood Terrace, according to the police report.

WFAA reported that a homeowner shot a woman outside in the same area where police were investigating the prowler report.

One female was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in serious condition but is expected to survive, said Matt Zavadsky, MedStar spokesman. Officials told CBS DFW that they believe the hospitalized woman is the prowler suspect.

