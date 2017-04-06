Homeowner reportedly shoots woman after prowler call

1:37 It’s a bird, it’s a plane. Nope. It’s a drone inspecting your roof for hail damage Pause

2:56 Did Alisha have to die? Part 2

2:40 The troubled life of Alisha Trevino: Part 1

5:47 Fallen Firefighter name added to Fort Worth Police and Firefighters Memorial

1:35 Family of Joshua JV football player who died meets organ recipients

2:10 Candlelight vigil for Aja Hill

2:40 Texas woman convicted of voter fraud says she voted Republican

1:36 Fort Worth police seeking suspects who robbed Valero station

1:47 This is Topgolf