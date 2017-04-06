Homeowner reportedly shoots woman after prowler call

A woman is in the hospital after reportedly being shot by a homeowner in east Fort Worth early Thursday.
Police received a call about 2:30 a.m. stating that a female suspect was banging and trying to open the window of a home in the 2500 block of North Edgewood Terrace, according to the police report.
WFAA reported that a homeowner shot a woman outside in the same area where police were investigating the prowler report.
Suspected prowler shot on Edgewood Terrace - detective questioning homeowner now. Police say he fired on her several times outside the home. pic.twitter.com/axYNo7W2H9— Vanessa Brown (@VanessaBrownTV) April 6, 2017
One female was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in serious condition but is expected to survive, said Matt Zavadsky, MedStar spokesman. Officials told CBS DFW that they believe the hospitalized woman is the prowler suspect.
This story is developing, check back for updates.
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
Comments