Fort Worth man wins $2.5 million in scratch-off lottery

A Fort Worth man claimed a $2.5 million prize this week in a scratch-off lottery game, the Texas Lottery announced Wednesday.
Johnny Denton bought his winning ticket at the 7-Eleven store in the 3300 block of Western Center Boulevard in far north Fort Worth. Denton, who “requested minimal publicity,” claimed his prize Monday, a Texas Lottery news release said.
The 7-Eleven store is eligible for a $10,000 retailer bonus.
Denton won his prize through the $500,000,000 Cash game. He was the fourth person in the state — and first in North Texas — to win the game’s top prize.
But there have been local winners in other games recently.
Last week, a Grapevine man, David Alonzo, claimed a $1 million prize from a scratch-off ticket bought at a 7-Eleven in Roanoke.
A week earlier, a Fort Worth woman, Estella Reed, won a $1 million Powerball prize from a ticket she bought at USA Food Mart & Grill at 3501 Miller Avenue.
Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST
