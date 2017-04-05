Police appeal for help to find robbers who lost some money to the wind

Police asked for help Wednesday to identify armed suspects who robbed a gasoline station only to have some of the money blown away by the wind.
Detectives released a surveillance video of the suspects along with photographs in hopes that someone would recognize the robbers and call police.
The holdup occurred about 6 p.m. March 6 at the Valero in the 2800 block of NE 28th Street.
Two suspects walked into the business, pointed a handgun and took about $420, police said.
Some of the money was blown away by the wind as the suspects left the business, police said. Police did not release any information on how much money.
The suspects drove away in a green Chevrolet truck.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 817-392-4379.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
