Next time your roof gets hit by hail, a drone may inspect damage

2:56 Did Alisha have to die? Part 2 Pause

2:40 The troubled life of Alisha Trevino: Part 1

5:47 Fallen Firefighter name added to Fort Worth Police and Firefighters Memorial

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 29

2:24 HUD Secretary Carson impressed with city programs, volunteerism

1:13 Cullen Davis on learning to forgive

1:12 Sirens and storms strike overnight in downtown Fort Worth

0:56 Fort Worth police replace stolen A/C unit

0:44 Straight-line winds knocked down trees all across the Metroplex