Officer injured in crash on I-35W in Fort Worth

2:56 Did Alisha have to die? Part 2 Pause

2:40 The troubled life of Alisha Trevino: Part 1

1:40 West 7th gets another grocery store Wednesday

5:47 Fallen Firefighter name added to Fort Worth Police and Firefighters Memorial

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 29

1:27 Habitat for Humanity house built in Sundance Square heads out of downtown

1:12 Sirens and storms strike overnight in downtown Fort Worth

0:46 100-year-old tree crushes a Ford Mustang

0:34 Martin Perez took the loss after leaving trailing 3-2 in the sixth