Officer injured in crash on I-35W in Fort Worth

A police officer was injured after being struck while outside his patrol car early Wednesday in Fort Worth.
About 4:40 a.m. a driver crashed into a patrol car that struck a police officer outside his car at the 4400 block of Interstate 35W near Seminary Drive, said Officer Brad Perez, police spokesman.
Two people suffered minor injuries and as of 6:20 a.m. no one had been taken to the hospital, said Matt Zavadsky, MedStar spokesman. The officer’s condition was not released but Perez said he was conscious and talking on scene.
Perez did not know if the officer was conducting a traffic stop at the time of the crash. Police believe the driver may have been intoxicated.
The accident investigation is ongoing.
