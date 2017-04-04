Immigration sting nets 20 arrests in North Texas, ICE says

Three people in Tarrant County and dozens of others across the region were arrested by federal immigration agents in a three-day operation that ended Monday, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced.
Two were arrested in Arlington and one in Fort Worth.
There were 75 total arrests made, including 20 in North Texas, according to an ICE news release.
Eleven arrests were made in Dallas with others in Carrollton, Garland, Frisco, Denton and Lewisville. Other arrests were made in Lubbock (10), Tyler (7), Oklahoma City (18) and Tulsa (7).
Of the 75 arrested, 73 were men and two were women between the ages of 18 and 61.
All had prior convictions, according to ICE, including 24 for drunken driving. Others had been convicted of aggravated assault, burglary, child abuse by injury and drug trafficking, among other crimes.
“We specifically targeted criminal aliens during this operation,” Simona L. Flores, director of the ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations office in Dallas, said in the news release.
ICE announced a larger sting Monday: From March 20 through Friday, agents arrested 153 people — each with prior convictions — in Central Texas and South Texas.
