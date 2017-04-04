Planning to vote May 6? Registration due Thursday

Residents wanting to vote in the local May 6 election have until Thursday to register.
In Fort Worth, voters will cast ballots for the mayor and all city council seats.
Throughout Tarrant County, nearly 40 school districts and municipalities are holding elections.
Residents register to vote in their home county. In Fort Worth, most residents live in Tarrant County. However, some parts of the city are in Denton and Parker counties.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 6. Early voting begins April 24 through May 2.
In Tarrant County, postage-paid voter registration applications for new or updated registrations are available at the Tarrant County Elections Center, 2700 Premier St., at all Tarrant County subcourthouses, U.S. post offices, city halls, libraries and public assistance offices, according to the county elections office.
Voter registrations can also be filled out online at http://access.tarrantcounty.com/en/elections.html.
Denton County and Parker County also have online voter information.
Sandra Baker: 817-390-7727, @SandraBakerFWST
