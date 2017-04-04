Fort Worth hires LeMaster communications firm as a consultant

The city of Fort Worth has entered into a six-month contract worth an estimated $37,500 with Dallas-based The LeMaster Group for training and consulting city staff on crisis communications.
The firm is headed by Lisa LeMaster, a nationally recognized expert in crisis communications, public relations and other areas of communications.
City Manager David Cooke said Tuesday that LeMaster will help city staff learn from a December police incident involving the arrest of a mother and her two teenage daughters that was recorded and went viral on social media.
Cooke said he’s expecting LeMaster to help the city put together a communications protocol and be better prepared for events and incidents that call for a response from city departments.
“It won’t hurt to get another prospective,” Cooke said.
Sandra Baker: 817-390-7727, @SandraBakerFWST
Comments