Tarrant County teen burned by e-cigarette that burst into flames

A 15-year-old boy was flown to Parkland Hospital in critical condition Monday after his e-cigarette burst into flames and burned him in northern Tarrant County.
Tarrant County officials were called to the 900 block of Round Hill Road, near Haslet, about 4:50 p.m., said David McLelland, spokesman for the sheriff’s department.
The teen had burns on his face and chest. He was flown to Parkland in Dallas, where his condition was upgraded to stable late Monday, McLelland said.
No one else was injured in the incident.
Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST
