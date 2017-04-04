Perfect storm of problems left house stuck in downtown Fort Worth

Moving a Habitat for Humanity house built at Sundance Square had never been a problem, until Monday.
The house got stuck on West Seventh Street in downtown Monday afternoon after a perfect storm of bad luck that caused traffic headaches for more than an hour.
First, the thunderstorms on Sunday delayed the moving of the yellow Trinity Habitat for Humanity house that was finished by volunteers during the weekend. The move was scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday, but the relocation didn’t start until 1 p.m., said Lydia Traina, Habitat for Humanity spokeswoman.
While the large truck moving the house got stuck at the corner of West Seventh and Houston streets, going the wrong way — east in the westbound lanes — that was actually the correct route, she said.
But construction at Cowtown Place had narrowed the street and parking meters were supposed to have been covered to keep vehicles from parking along it. That was not done and the large truck had to contend with parked vehicles, Traina said.
Then, the wrong city trucks arrived to raise the traffic signal lights at West Seventh and Throckmorton streets to clear the way, so the caravan had to wait for the right trucks, she said.
Authorities closed West Seventh between Houston and Taylor streets for more than an hour as crews worked to straighten out the congestion.
The house and truck eventually made it out and headed to the Hillside Morningside area southeast of downtown.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
