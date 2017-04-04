Perfect storm of problems left house stuck in downtown Fort Worth

2:56 Did Alisha have to die? Part 2 Pause

2:40 The troubled life of Alisha Trevino: Part 1

1:32 Large fire causes Georgia highway overpass collapse

0:42 Video: Fort Worth police officer caught on video pepper-spraying motorcyclists

2:40 Texas woman convicted of voter fraud says she voted Republican

5:50 Return of the Killer Frogs: The rebirth of TCU basketball

0:32 Dallas SWAT officer shoots armed man during drug raid

0:31 Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 30

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side