Fort Worth

April 4, 2017 12:16 PM

Frisco homeowner accused of shooting roofing solicitor

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

ramirez@star-telegram.com

FRISCO

A homeowner with a no soliciting sign outside of his home is accused of shooting and wounding a roofing solicitor, police said Tuesday.

Police identified the suspect as Radu Chivu, 45, who faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The solicitor was taken to a local hospital Monday afternoon and his condition was not available Tuesday.

Patrol officer responded to a shooting call shortly before 4:30 p.m. Monday in the 6000 block of Larkspur Lane.

Detectives determined that the victim was a door to door roofing solicitor and was confronted by the homeowner.

Chivu is accused of shooting the victim outside of Chivu’s home.

Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr

Related content

Fort Worth

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos