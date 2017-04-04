Frisco homeowner accused of shooting roofing solicitor

A homeowner with a no soliciting sign outside of his home is accused of shooting and wounding a roofing solicitor, police said Tuesday.
Police identified the suspect as Radu Chivu, 45, who faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
The solicitor was taken to a local hospital Monday afternoon and his condition was not available Tuesday.
Patrol officer responded to a shooting call shortly before 4:30 p.m. Monday in the 6000 block of Larkspur Lane.
Detectives determined that the victim was a door to door roofing solicitor and was confronted by the homeowner.
Chivu is accused of shooting the victim outside of Chivu’s home.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
