One hospitalized after gasoline tanker catches fire in Fort Worth

One person was taken to the hospital after a gasoline tanker caught fire Tuesday morning in north Fort Worth.
The Fort Worth Fire Department responded just before 10 a.m. to the 2900 block of Braswell Drive for a HazMat situation. The fire from the tanker was put out and there were no other ongoing threats by 10:45 a.m., said Lt. Kyle Falkner, department spokesman.
One burn victim, believed to be an employee, was taken by CareFlite to Parkland Hospital in Dallas, Falkner said. The condition of the victim was not released.
The incident occurred at Coastal Transport Co., Inc., a company that delivers petroleum products across the United States.
There was no further leaking but officials will continue to monitor the scene, Falkner said.
