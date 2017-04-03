Pier 1 Imports names Kmart president as new CEO

Pier 1 Imports on Monday named Alasdair James as its new president and CEO.
James, 46, comes to the Fort Worth-based home furnishings retailer from Kmart, where he had been president since 2014.
Before that, James had been an executive at Tesco PLC, a British multinational grocery and retailer, since 2007 after working in international marketing for PepsiCo and GlaxoSmithKline.
James’ “strong, consumer-focused background” was a draw for Pier 1, board chairman Terry E. London said in a press release.
Pier 1 still operates more than 1,000 stores in North America, though in recent years the company has expanded its e-commerce business and advanced an omni-channel strategy, giving shoppers the opportunity to order online and pick up products at their neighborhood stores.
Last month, Pier 1 disclosed a plan to close about 100 stores through fiscal 2019, which resulted in a slight boost in its share prices, according to Bloomberg News.
